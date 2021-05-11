Here's the full list of foreign medical aid that have reached India till now and where they are headed

A May 1, 2021, photo of medical supplies being sent to India from Roissy airport, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)

After supplying Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world for the past one year, the government has now called in requests for assistance from other nations.

The crippling shortage of oxygen nationwide is being met by humanitarian assistance from other nations in the form of oxygen generation systems, distribution equipment such as cryogenic tankers, industrial and personal oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

With daily cases remaining above the 3-lakh-mark for the past 17 days in a row, India continues to coordinate with other nations to receive crucial medical supplies. It is the first time in 16 years that India is accepting international aid. We track all the shipment of medical supplies received by India on the basis of bilateral aid, corporate donations and relief sent by Indian communities abroad. Figures updated as of 8 PM on May 11.

United States

Initially: 300 oxygen concentrators, 1,500 oxygen cylinders

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

April 30: 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 9.6 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 1 lakh N95 masks

May 2: 9 lakh masks, 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir

May 4: 545 oxygen concentrators

May 5: An oxygen generating plant, over 2.8 lakh rapid testing kits, 81,000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical supplies.

Total till now: 10 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 oxygen Concentrators, 16 lakh N95 masks, 457 oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 deployable oxygen concentration system

Yet to come: oxygen concentrators, multiple large-scale oxygen generation units to support up to 20 patients each

Corporate donation : Gilead Sciences announced donation of 4.5 lakh Remdesivir doses. Over 1.75 lakh vials have come so far.

United Kingdom

April 27: 95 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators

April 29: 120 oxygen concentrators

April 30: 280 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators

May 3: 723 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators, 5 lakh antiviral face coverings

May 4: 900 cylinders of 46-litre capacity, 20 liquid oxygen bottle

May 9 : 3 18-tonne oxygen generation units, each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time, and 1,000 ventilators

Total till now: 2,008 oxygen concentrators, 1220 ventilators, 900 cylinders of 46-lakh capacity, 3 oxygen generation units

Corporate donation : British Oxygen Company announced gift of 5000 cylinders. 2250 have touched down yet. (900 has been received by Indian Red Cross Society in Chennai, 75 has gone to Bihar Medical Services Corporation)

Russia

April 29: Oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items totalling 20 tonnes

May 5: 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors and medicines totalling 22 tonnes

Total till now: 20+ oxygen concentrators, 75+ ventilators, 150+ bedside monitors, medicines

Australia

May 5: 1,056 ventilators, 43 oxygen concentrators

Switzerland

May 7 : 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators

Canada

April 28: Announced it will provide $10 million in humanitarian assistance to Red Cross Canada, to support Indian Red Cross during Covid-19 second wave

May 6 : Announced provisioning of 1,450 oxygen concentrators for India

May 8: 50 ventilators, 25000 vials of Remdesivir

Yet to come: 1450 oxygen concentrators

Mauritius

April 28: 200 oxygen concentrators

***

European Union

After a call for support from India, the European Union has invoked the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinating between member-nations to send aid to India. As of 12:30 PM on May 7, over 100 million Euros worth of medical equipment and medication to India.

France

May 2: 8 hospital-level oxygen generators, each providing year-long oxygen for 250 beds, liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days, 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs, making up 28 tonnes

Germany

May 1: 120 ventilators

May 6,7: Two separate flights carrying a massive high-capacity oxygen production plant, set to reportedly produce 4 lakh litres of oxygen daily reaches India

Yet to come: 500 more ventilators from various German states.

Ireland

April 29: 700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators

May 4: 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators, and other medical equipment

Total till now: 1,248 oxygen concentrators, 730 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators & other medical equipment

Netherland

May 7 : First shipment of promised 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies arrives

Spain

May 6 : Announced total shipments of 167 respirators and 121 oxygen concentrators, as well as consumables such as filters and face masks, amounting to 2 million Euros

May 10: 10 oxygen concentrators and 141 ventilators

Yet to come: oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medical supplies

Denmark

May 7 : 53 ventilators

Romania

April 30: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders

Italy

May 3: 1 oxygen production plant capable of supplying an entire hospital, 20 ventilators

Austria

May 8: 1900 oxygen cannulas, 396 oxygen cylinders

Luxembourg

May 11: 58 ventilators

Czech Republic

May 8: 500 oxygen cylinders

Poland

May 6 : 100 Oxygen concentrator

Belgium

May 2: 9,000 vials of Remdesivir

Finland

May 6 : Allocates 1 million Euros towards International International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent's Emergency Appeal for India.

Estonia

May 5 : Allocates 75,000 Euros towards financial support for India via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Yet to come from other EU nations: 5,500 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week from Portugal and 120 ventilators from Sweden.

***

Asia

Uzbekistan:

May 2: 151 oxygen concentrators

Singapore

April 28: 256 oxygen cylinders of 47-litre capacity each

Total so far: 256 cylinders

May 10: INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam carrying 8 cryogenic oxygen tanks, over 3500 oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment donated by Indian community and Singaporean businesses

Corporate donations:

DBS Bank had donated three cryogenic oxygen tanks of capacity approximately 20,000 litres each via the Singapore Red Cross to India. The bank is also partnering with Doctors For You and United Way Mumbai to support setting up of a 300-bed oxygen-equipped facility in Mumbai, along with installation of mini oxygen plants, procurement of oxygen concentrators, and provision of medical personnel.

Singaporean internet company Sea Group donated 1000 oxygen cylinders

Taiwan

May 2: 150 oxygen concentrators

Thailand

May 1: 15 oxygen concentrators from the government, 15 from Indian community

May 8-9: 200 oxygen cylinder, 10 oxygen concentrators by government, 100 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators by Indian community

Total till now: 300 oxygen cylinders, 100 oxygen concentrators

South Korea

May 9: 30 oxygen concentrators & 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators

Yet to come : 200 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits, 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers.

Japan

May 8: 100 oxygen concentrators

May 10: Announced Japan planning to install oxygen generation plants in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in association with UNDP India.

Yet to come: 200 oxygen concentrators, 300 ventilators

***

Middle East

Israel

May 5: Oxygen generators and concentrators

May 7: 3 oxygen generation units with capacity to meet oxygen needs of a 120 bed hospital, 360 oxygen concentrators

May 9: 1300 oxygen concentrators & over 400 respirators

Total till now : 3+ oxygen generation units, 1660+ oxygen concentrators, 400 respirators

UAE

April 29: 157 ventilators, 480 breathing machines and other medical supplies

May 4: 7 cryogenic tankers filled with a total of 140 MTs of liquid medical oxygen

May 11 : 5 lakh Favipiravir tablets

Total till now: 157 ventilators, 480 breathing machines, 7 cryogenic tankers, 5 lakh Favipiravir tablets

Bahrain

May 5: INS Talwar carried to Mangalore 2 cryogenic oxygen tankers filled with total 40 MT of liquid oxygen

Qatar

May 3: Ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment and other medical assistance worth 300 tonnes

May 8: INS Tarkash left Qatar with 232 oxygen cylinders of 42 litre and 50 litre capacity

May 10: 200 oxygen cylinders and 43 oxygen concentrators donated by Indian community in Qatar reach Mangalore

Kuwait

May 4: 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies





May 11: INS Kochi arrives in New Mangalore port carrying 3 ISO tankers with total 60 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen. The Indian community in Kuwait sent 800 Oxygen Cylinders, 2 Oxygen concentrators. May 11: INS Tabar arrives in New Mangalore port carrying 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen. The Indian community in Kuwait sent 600 Oxygen Cylinders.





May 10: INS Kolkata arrives in New Mangalore port carrying 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen in two 27-tonne oxygen tankers. The Indian community in Kuwait sent 200 oxygen cylinders and 4 oxygen concentrators.

Egypt

May 10: 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, 20 ventilators, 8000 vials of Remdesivir & other medical equipment

***

Subcontinent

Bangladesh

May 6: 10,000 vials vials of Remdesivir through the land border at Petrapole, West Bengal

Yet to come: Injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral medicines, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, Vitamin C and other tablets.

Bhutan

Yet to come: 40 MTs of liquid oxygen to Assam from a new plant being set up in the country’s Samdrup Jongkhar district.

Multiple nation efforts

May 10 : Two cryogenic tankers arranged by France through French company Air Liquide Group and filled with 40 MT oxygen by Qatar government begins journey to India on INS Trikand.

Where are they headed?

The government does not give out daily data on how much each state or UT has received. On 10 May, the Health Ministry said 8,900 Oxygen Concentrators, 5,043 Oxygen Cylinders, 18 Oxygen Generation Plants, 5,698 ventilators, Bi PAP and C PAP machines and more than 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been dispatched to states and UTs so far.





The health ministry has clarified that 24 categories of items, numbering nearly 40 lakhs, have been distributed to 38 institutions in different states. The following institutions (region-wise) have received the equipment as of May 4.



Delhi NCR









Lady Hardinge Medical College

Safdarjung Hospital

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

AIIMS

DRDO

2 hospitals in Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan

NITRD

ITBP Noida





NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

RIMS, Imphal





AIIMS Bathinda

PGI Chandigarh

DRDO Dehradun

AIIMS Jhajjar





AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Deoghar

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Patna

DRDO Patna

AIIMS Kalyani

DRDO Varanasi

DRDO Lucknow

District Hospital, Pilibhit





AIIMS Jodhpur

DRDO Dehradun

DRDO Ahmedabad

Govt. Satellite Hospital, Jaipur





AIIMS Bhopal





AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Bibinagar

JIPMER Puducherry





CGHS

CRPF

SAIL

Railways

ICMR

The Centre has said this is mostly due to the longer transit time from the main airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore or seaport of Chennai or Mundhra, where most of the consignments are reaching.