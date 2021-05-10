Here's the full list of foreign medical aid that have reached India till now and where they are headed

A May 1, 2021, photo of medical supplies being sent to India from Roissy airport, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
After supplying Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world for the past one year, the government has now called in requests for assistance from other nations.
The crippling shortage of oxygen nationwide is being met by humanitarian assistance from other nations in the form of oxygen generation systems, distribution equipment such as cryogenic tankers, industrial and personal oxygen cylinders and concentrators.
With daily cases remaining above the 3-lakh-mark for the past 16 days in a row, India continues to coordinate with other nations to receive crucial medical supplies. It is the first time in 16 years that India is accepting international aid. We track all the shipment of medical supplies received by India on the basis of bilateral aid, corporate donations and relief sent by Indian communities abroad. Figures updated as of 8 PM on May 10.
United States
Initially: 300 oxygen concentrators, 1,500 oxygen cylinders
April 30: 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 9.6 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 1 lakh N95 masks
May 2: 9 lakh masks, 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir
May 4: 545 oxygen concentrators
May 5: An oxygen generating plant, over 2.8 lakh rapid testing kits, 81,000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical supplies.
Total till now: 10 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 oxygen Concentrators, 16 lakh N95 masks, 457 oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 deployable oxygen concentration system
Yet to come: oxygen concentrators, multiple large-scale oxygen generation units to support up to 20 patients each
Corporate donation : Gilead Sciences announced donation of 4.5 lakh Remdesivir doses. Over 1.75 lakh vials have come so far.
United Kingdom
April 27: 95 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators
April 29: 120 oxygen concentrators
April 30: 280 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators
May 3: 723 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators, 5 lakh antiviral face coverings
May 4: 900 cylinders of 46-litre capacity, 20 liquid oxygen bottle
May 9 : 3 18-tonne oxygen generation units, each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time, and 1,000 ventilators
Total till now: 2,008 oxygen concentrators, 1220 ventilators, 900 cylinders of 46-lakh capacity, 3 oxygen generation units
Corporate donation : British Oxygen Company announced gift of 5000 cylinders. 2250 have touched down yet. (900 has been received by Indian Red Cross Society in Chennai, 75 has gone to Bihar Medical Services Corporation)
Russia
April 29: Oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items totalling 20 tonnes
May 5: 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors and medicines totalling 22 tonnes
Total till now: 20+ oxygen concentrators, 75+ ventilators, 150+ bedside monitors, medicines
Australia
May 5: 1,056 ventilators, 43 oxygen concentrators
Switzerland
May 7 : 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators
Canada
April 28: Announced it will provide $10 million in humanitarian assistance to Red Cross Canada, to support Indian Red Cross during Covid-19 second wave
May 6 : Announced provisioning of 1,450 oxygen concentrators for India
May 8: 50 ventilators, 25000 vials of Remdesivir
Yet to come: 1450 oxygen concentrators
Mauritius
April 28: 200 oxygen concentrators
European Union
After a call for support from India, the European Union has invoked the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinating between member-nations to send aid to India. As of 12:30 PM on May 7, over 100 million Euros worth of medical equipment and medication to India.
France
May 2: 8 hospital-level oxygen generators, each providing year-long oxygen for 250 beds, liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days, 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs, making up 28 tonnes
Germany
May 1: 120 ventilators
May 6,7: Two separate flights carrying a massive high-capacity oxygen production plant, set to reportedly produce 4 lakh litres of oxygen daily reaches India
Yet to come: 500 more ventilators from various German states.
Ireland
April 29: 700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators
May 4: 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators, and other medical equipment
Total till now: 1,248 oxygen concentrators, 730 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators & other medical equipment
Netherland
May 7 : First shipment of promised 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies arrives
Spain
May 6 : Announced total shipments of 167 respirators and 121 oxygen concentrators, as well as consumables such as filters and face masks, amounting to 2 million Euros
May 10: 10 oxygen concentrators and 141 ventilators
Yet to come: oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medical supplies
Denmark
May 7 : 53 ventilators
Romania
April 30: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders
Italy
May 3: 1 oxygen production plant capable of supplying an entire hospital, 20 ventilators
Austria
May 8: 1900 oxygen cannulas, 396 oxygen cylinders
Czech Republic
May 8: 500 oxygen cylinders
Poland
May 6 : 100 Oxygen concentrator
Belgium
May 2: 9,000 vials of Remdesivir
Finland
May 6 : Allocates 1 million Euros towards International International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent's Emergency Appeal for India.
Estonia
May 5 : Allocates 75,000 Euros towards financial support for India via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Yet to come from other EU nations: 58 ventilators from Luxembourg, 5,500 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week from Portugal and 120 ventilators from Sweden.
Asia
Uzbekistan:
May 2: 151 oxygen concentrators
Singapore
April 28: 256 oxygen cylinders of 47-litre capacity each
Total so far: 256 cylinders
May 10: INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam carrying 8 cryogenic oxygen tanks, over 3500 oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment donated by Indian community and Singaporean businesses
Corporate donations:
DBS Bank had donated three cryogenic oxygen tanks of capacity approximately 20,000 litres each via the Singapore Red Cross to India. The bank is also partnering with Doctors For You and United Way Mumbai to support setting up of a 300-bed oxygen-equipped facility in Mumbai, along with installation of mini oxygen plants, procurement of oxygen concentrators, and provision of medical personnel.
Singaporean internet company Sea Group donated 1000 oxygen cylinders
Taiwan
May 2: 150 oxygen concentrators
Thailand
May 1: 15 oxygen concentrators from the government, 15 from Indian community
May 8-9: 200 oxygen cylinder, 10 oxygen concentrators by government, 100 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators by Indian community
Total till now: 300 oxygen cylinders, 100 oxygen concentrators
South Korea
May 9: 30 oxygen concentrators & 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators
Yet to come : 200 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits, 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers.
Japan
May 8: 100 oxygen concentrators
May 10: Announced Japan planning to install oxygen generation plants in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in association with UNDP India.
Yet to come: 200 oxygen concentrators, 300 ventilators
Middle East
Israel
May 5: Oxygen generators and concentrators
May 7: 3 oxygen generation units with capacity to meet oxygen needs of a 120 bed hospital, 360 oxygen concentrators
May 9: 1300 oxygen concentrators & over 400 respirators
Total till now : 3+ oxygen generation units, 1660+ oxygen concentrators, 400 respirators
UAE
April 29: 157 ventilators, 480 breathing machines and other medical supplies
May 4: 7 cryogenic tankers filled with a total of 140 MTs of liquid medical oxygen
Bahrain
May 5: INS Talwar carried to Mangalore 2 cryogenic oxygen tankers filled with total 40 MT of liquid oxygen
Qatar
May 3: Ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment and other medical assistance worth 300 tonnes
May 8: INS Tarkash left Qatar with 232 oxygen cylinders of 42 litre and 50 litre capacity
May 10: 200 oxygen cylinders and 43 oxygen concentrators donated by Indian community in Qatar reach Mangalore
Kuwait
May 4: 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies
May 6: INS Kochi leaves Kuwait, carrying 60 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, 800 Oxygen Cylinders, 2 Oxygen concentrators
May 6: INS Tabar leaves Kuwait, carrying 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, and 600 Oxygen Cylinders
May 10: INS Kolkata arrives in New Mangalore port carrying 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen in two 27-tonne oxygen tankers. The Indian community in Kuwait sent 200 oxygen cylinders and 4 oxygen concentrators.
Egypt
May 10: 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, 20 ventilators, 8000 vials of Remdesivir & other medical equipment
Subcontinent
Bangladesh
May 6: 10,000 vials vials of Remdesivir through the land border at Petrapole, West Bengal
Yet to come: Injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral medicines, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, Vitamin C and other tablets.
Bhutan
Yet to come: 40 MTs of liquid oxygen to Assam from a new plant being set up in the country’s Samdrup Jongkhar district.
Multiple nation efforts
May 10 : Two cryogenic tankers arranged by France through French company Air Liquide Group and filled with 40 MT oxygen by Qatar government begins journey to India on INS Trikand.
Where are they headed?
The government does not give out daily data on how much each state or UT has received. On 10 May, the Health Ministry said 6,738 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 16 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators, Bi PAP and C PAP machines and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been dispatched to states and UTs so far.
As of May 4, only Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura were yet to receive supplies.
The Centre has said this is mostly due to the longer transit time from the main airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore or seaport of Chennai or Mundhra, where most of the consignments are reaching.
The health ministry has clarified that 24 categories of items, numbering nearly 40 lakhs, have been distributed to 38 institutions in different states. The following institutions (region-wise) have received the equipment as of May 4.
Delhi NCR
North East
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
- Safdarjung Hospital
- Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
- AIIMS
- DRDO
- 2 hospitals in Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan
- NITRD
- ITBP Noida
North
- NEIGRIHMS, Shillong
- RIMS, Imphal
East
- AIIMS Bathinda
- PGI Chandigarh
- DRDO Dehradun
- AIIMS Jhajjar
West
- AIIMS Rishikesh
- AIIMS Rae Bareli
- AIIMS Deoghar
- AIIMS Raipur
- AIIMS Bhubaneswar
- AIIMS Patna
- DRDO Patna
- AIIMS Kalyani
- DRDO Varanasi
- DRDO Lucknow
- District Hospital, Pilibhit
Central
- AIIMS Jodhpur
- DRDO Dehradun
- DRDO Ahmedabad
- Govt. Satellite Hospital, Jaipur
South
- AIIMS Bhopal
Central institutions & PSUs
- AIIMS Mangalagiri
- AIIMS Bibinagar
- JIPMER Puducherry
- CGHS
- CRPF
- SAIL
- Railways
- ICMR