Here's how to check if you are eligible for health insurance under Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS) in his Independence Day speech. Under this scheme, which will be launched on September 25, all eligible individuals will get a Rs 5 lakh cover free of cost.

PM Modi said that the process of testing the systems will be conducted over the period of the next four to five weeks. A new development, as announced in his speech, is that the scheme will be available for all Indians (irrespective of income status) in the future, covering 500 million people.

In the initial phase, however, as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 classification, about 100 million people from rural and urban areas will be eligible to receive this medical insurance.

Here is how you can check if you are eligible for the cover:-

- Log on to the Ayushman Bharat website

- Click on the ‘Download Beneficiary List’ tab on the homepage

- Select ‘Rural’ or ‘Urban’ depending on your location

- Enter mobile number to receive a one-time password

- Once the OTP is entered, the list can be downloaded

- Save the list for future reference

AB-NHPM will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures. AB-NHPM has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and day care treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.