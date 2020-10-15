Here’s how COVID-19 has hurt the Indian aviation industry

The global outbreak of COVID-19 led to the freezing of flight operations — both domestic and international— in India by the end of March, to restrict passenger movement and to prevent further spread of the virus.

This has inflicted a dent — in terms of revenue and job losses — on the already struggling Indian civil aviation sector, government data show. Though limited operations have started, experts suggest that it will take some time for the industry to bounce back to the pre-COVID levels.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) — responsible for managing and maintaining civil aviation infrastructure across the country — reported a 92 percent fall in its revenue from Rs 2,973 crore during April-June 2019 to Rs 239 crore during the corresponding period in 2020, a government reply to the Lok Sabha on September 22, 2020, said.

Other wings of the aviation sector also took a hit. The revenue of Indian carriers declined by 86 percent, airport operators witnessed an 84 percent drop, and Air India reported a 78 percent fall in revenue during April-June 2020, over April-June 2019, another reply in Parliament on September 17, 2020, pointed out.

“The revenue impact on the Indian aviation industry for FY21 is likely to be over 50 percent, and job losses, including compulsory leave without pay, are likely to be around 30 percent-plus,” Manvi Hooda, Practice Lead Consulting & Research, CAPA South Asia, said.

The full-year revenue impact depends on the direction of capacity induction, which, we estimate at this stage, to be around 60 percent plus in Q3, and around 70-75 percent for Q4, while airline losses for FY21 is expected to be around $4 billion, she added.

“Civil aviation has been severely hit with the tourism sector being down, and the former has a huge debt on them,” Sanat Kaul, Chairman (India Chapter) International Foundation for Aviation, Aerospace & Drones (IFFAAD), said.

Passenger traffic is resuming but airlines are not able to meet the financial requirement, which could lead to financial collapses, going forward, if not addressed in time.

Airports, too, are not able to generate much revenue as they are dependent on the aviation (flights) sector. So, the whole financial cycle of the sector is going to be affected unless it is sorted by strong and supportive government measures, he said.

The impact on revenue has also resulted in job losses and reduction in employment, as employees across the sector were asked to go on leave without pay until the situation normalises. Ground handling agencies were the most affected in terms of employment reduction, followed by cargo operators.

“Both the aviation and tourism industries are very badly hit in terms of employment and it will take time to revive,” said Kaul. “Aviation might get back sooner as compared to the tourism and hospitality sector. The pick-up in the aviation sector has already resumed and is pretty good, with flights now flying with full capacity or the required 50-percent mark. Domestic sector will revive by the end of the year, but the international sector will still take time. Tourism industry is badly down, impacting the aviation sector, and that is a cause for worry,” he added.