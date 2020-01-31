App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's full text of Economic Survey 2019-20

For FY20, GDP growth is forecast at 5 percent. This is in line with the Central Statistics Office's projection of 5 percent GDP growth in FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31.

The Survey, the second one authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, flagged sluggish household spending, embattled non-banking finance companies, a wobbly world economy and lower tax revenue collections as the main pain points.

Close

For FY20, gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast at 5 percent, the Survey said. This is in line with the Central Statistics Office's (CSO) projection of 5 percent GDP growth in FY20. Growth resurgence is expected to begin in the second half of FY20, it said.

Here is the Full Text of Economic Survey 2019-2020:

Economic Survey Volume I Complete PDF (1) by Shweta Mungre on Scribd



Economic Survey Volume II Complete PDF (1) by Shweta Mungre on Scribd




First Published on Jan 31, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economic Survey #Economy #GDP #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

