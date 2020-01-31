Here's full text of Economic Survey 2019-20

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31.

The Survey, the second one authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, flagged sluggish household spending, embattled non-banking finance companies, a wobbly world economy and lower tax revenue collections as the main pain points.

To catch all live updates from the Economic Survey 2020, click here

For FY20, gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast at 5 percent, the Survey said. This is in line with the Central Statistics Office's (CSO) projection of 5 percent GDP growth in FY20. Growth resurgence is expected to begin in the second half of FY20, it said.

Economic Survey Volume I Complete PDF (1) by Shweta Mungre on Scribd

Economic Survey Volume II Complete PDF (1) by Shweta Mungre on Scribd