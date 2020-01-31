Here's full text of Economic Survey 2019-20

For FY20, GDP growth is forecast at 5 percent. This is in line with the Central Statistics Office's projection of 5 percent GDP growth in FY20.
The Economic Survey for 2019-20 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31.
The Survey, the second one authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, flagged sluggish household spending, embattled non-banking finance companies, a wobbly world economy and lower tax revenue collections as the main pain points.
For FY20, gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast at 5 percent, the Survey said. This is in line with the Central Statistics Office's (CSO) projection of 5 percent GDP growth in FY20. Growth resurgence is expected to begin in the second half of FY20, it said.
Economic Survey Volume I Complete PDF (1) by Shweta Mungre on Scribd
Economic Survey Volume II Complete PDF (1) by Shweta Mungre on Scribd
