Here is how you can make your job slowdown-proof

Prateek Guharoy has worked in the banking industry for 15 years. He was a part of the system when the last recession began in 2008/09 and is still here at a time when the fears of a slowdown loom large again.

Gupta’s mantra is simple: invest in future skills whenever you have free time and save at least five months’ salary in case you are fired. He also suggests that new joinees have amicable relations with human resource (HR) managers since they take all retrenchment decisions.

These tips could come handy at a time when companies firing employees as a cost-cutting exercise.

Whatever an HR guru might tell you, it is a fact that no corporate job is recession-proof, no employee is indispensable, and the only way one can narrowly avoid being retrenched is to follow a systematic routine of working smarter and not necessarily harder.

Firstly, targets are important.

At a time when companies are cutting costs across segments, employee cost is the easiest to slash. This is applicable to not just sales jobs that have fixed targets, but for non-tangible roles such as marketing and communications as well.

Here, the measurable could be how many guests turned up at an event or how many positive pieces about the brand were published in leading dailies. For a chartered accountant, it could be how many error-free reports were brought out and in how much time. Set your professional targets carefully after analysing whether they are do-able or not.

Secondly, keep yourself occupied.

If you are among the ones who do the ‘dirty job’ of running around, be rest assured that your job is not at risk. Very few employees agree to do menial work at the workplace and hence they are an asset.

During an economic crisis, they are not the first ones to be chosen to be fired. However, this does not mean simply sitting for hours in the office and whiling away time. HR is smarter than you think.

Thirdly, keep learning.

Across the world, companies have emphasised the importance of upskilling and reskilling. Whether it is an online programme or a short-duration classroom programme, invest in the skills relevant to the sector.

One good way is to search for the sector and do a basic search on a jobs site to see which skill has the most number of open positions. Those are the ones in demand and these skills will help you stay employed.

Finally, if you are a victim of sacking due to the economic slowdown, do not hold it against the company management.