Hello, This is... | Impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers

India’s migrant workers and daily wage earners are amongst the worst-hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lakhs of them have been forced to walk for days in order to reach their native places.

As India imposed its national lockdown, did it fail this most vulnerable section of its society? How can governments, NGOs, and private sector organisations collaborate to improve the plight of migrant workers? Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

