you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | Impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers

Lakhs of them have been forced to walk for days in order to reach their native places.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s migrant workers and daily wage earners are amongst the worst-hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As India imposed its national lockdown, did it fail this most vulnerable section of its society? How can governments, NGOs, and private sector organisations collaborate to improve the plight of migrant workers? Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

First Published on May 7, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Anshu Gupta #coronavirus #Hello! this is.. #lockdown #migrant workers #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

