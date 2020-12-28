Healthcare, IT/ITeS and education sectors lead hiring market in 2020, says Naukri report

Representational Image

The healthcare, IT/ITeS and education sectors led the hiring market in 2020, showed year-end data by jobs platform Naukri.

The study said that while industries such as medical/healthcare, IT and BPO/ITES were less impacted, a few such as retail, hospitality and travel struggled to cope.

However, it said job-seekers should remain optimistic for the coming year. This is because 26 percent of recruiters foresee hiring bouncing back to pre-COVID levels within the next 3-6 months.

Further, 34 percent said that it would take their organisations 6 months to 1 year, according to Naukri’s Hiring Outlook Survey, taken by 1,327 recruiters and consultants across the country.

For the new jobs, Naukri.com analysed data points on actions from over one lakh recruiters on the platform to identify hiring trends by industry. For the analysis, the pre-COVID numbers are based on new jobs posted in January 2020 and February 2020 and post-COVID numbers are based on new jobs posted in October 2020 and November 2020.

Says Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, "The pandemic in the year 2020 was one such event that no business had predicted. Job economy is directly proportional to the growth of various industries and the impact was clearly visible. Since this year was more about transitions and navigations, we are looking forward to 2021 for sustainable growth in the job market."

Sectors that led hiring in 2020

Medical/Healthcare/Hospital: As a sector that was at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, the Naukri report said that medical and healthcare saw an immediate sequential recovery of 90 percent in hiring in May 2020.

Compared to the pre-COVID period, it is only down by 13 percent in the post-COVID world. It said that the requirement for professionals including ENT Specialist, Microbiologist, Staff Nurse and Medical Superintendent/Director is up by 48 percent, 41 percent, 30 percent, and 18 percent respectively year-on-year. Medical/ healthcare companies in search of professionals on Naukri.com are Fortis, Apollo Hospitals, Religare, Bayer Group, Mankind Pharma and Wockhardt Hospitals among others.

BPO/ITES: Naukri data said that while the YoY growth in hiring was positive at the start of the year, the decline of the BPO/ITES sector was in line with the pandemic. Signs of recovery were seen from June 2020 onwards once lockdown restrictions were lifted in many parts of the country.

When comparing the pre and post-COVID period, hiring in the sector is down by only 19 percent. With more remote working support for employees, Naukri said that hiring for roles such as telecalling/telemarketing executives with skills such as voice process, lead gen and sales has increased by 21 percent YoY. Infosys, GNK, Whitehat Education, Genpact, HSBC, Karvy, and Jindal Intellicom Limited are some companies recruiting currently on Naukri.

IT/startup: The IT sector has been amongst the least impacted sectors when it comes to hiring in 2020. As digitisation across companies became the need of the hour with businesses being forced to go virtual, Naukri said that the sector saw a quick recovery in sequential hiring starting June 2020 after a decline in April and May.

Compared to pre-COVID levels, hiring in IT is down by 23 percent in the post-COVID period; but the sector shows promise as 76 percent of recruiters surveyed under Naukri Hiring Outlook said they won’t action salary cuts. Key roles that are in demand in the sector include Tech Support Engineer, Database Architect/ Designer, ERP Consultant, and Software Developer. Startups such as Cars24, Lenskart, Dunzo, Razorpay, Delhivery and Pine Labs are actively hiring on Naukri.

Education/Teaching: The pandemic pushed the education sector to adopt a digital module of teaching, helping in its sequential recovery of 71 percent in June 2020. Although it is 36 percent down in the post- COVID period compared to pre-COVID levels, skills such as content writing (+20 percent) and instructional design (+112 percent) are in demand in the sector by recruiters. EdTech platforms such as BYJUs, Toppr and Simplilearn are offering roles on Naukri. Top education groups such as Podar Education Network, Rustomjee Kerawala Foundation, Amity University and even coaching centres such as FIITJEE are actively hiring.

Sectors on the path to recovery

Hospitality and Travel: Hospitality and travel sectors were on a Y-O-Y decline in recruitment from 2019 onwards, which became steeper in April 2020 when lockdown measures were imposed and movement was restricted. Hiring declined by 91 percent in April 2020 YoY for these two sectors.

With recovery slowly coming in during the unlock phase from August 2020 onwards, Naukri data showed that the demand for professionals in roles like facility manager, housekeeping and electrical maintenance went up by 400 percent, 279 percent and 21 percent respectively in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Retail: The offline retail sector experienced a YoY decline in hiring from January 2020 onwards that peaked in May. The Naukri report, however, said that the sector started seeing slow sequential recovery from June onwards and improved further during the festive season in October.

It added that as lockdown restrictions were slowly lifted in phases, many offline outlets reopened, and companies ramped up their online presence to allow customers more touchpoints to purchase products. Companies within the retail sector that are hiring on Naukri currently are Marks and Spencers, Future Retail, Puma, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Vijay Sales among others.

Auto/Auto Ancillary: The auto sector has seen a YoY decline in hiring since February 2019, and this trend peaked in April 2020. However, the Naukri report said that this sector has been seeing an encouraging month-on-month recovery starting May onwards.

This could be attributed to the purchase of both new and second-hand cars that has gone up in the past few months with more people trying to practise social distancing norms by using their personal vehicles to travel. Top companies hiring on Naukri within the domain are Royal Enfield, Cars24, Tata Motors, TVS, Piaggio, Suzuki, Hero Cycles and Goodyear among others.