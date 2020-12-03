Health insurance premium hike: Gave approval to change base prices only by 5%, says IRDAI

As on September 30, 2020, out of 388 products, premiums were increased by general and health insurers up to 5 percent of the then prevailing rates only in case of 55 products.

The insurance regulator on December 3 clarified that it has given permission to change health insurance premiums only by 5 percent.

Several customers had complained about close to 30-35 percent increase in their health insurance premiums in FY21. A few reports had attributed this increase to regulatory changes around standardisation leading to this rise.

However, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) clarified that non-life and standalone insurers were permitted to change the base premium up to +/- 5 percent of originally approved premium rates in order to comply with the guidelines on standardisation of exclusions as a one-time measure for seamless transition of existing products to ensure viability and sustainability.

Customers had also complained that there was a sudden spike in premiums despite no significant claims being made in the previous year. As per insurance regulations, any premium hike in a product category can be implemented only after IRDAI approval.

Premiums are increased if there are large claims in a particular product and also if medical inflation has been on the rise. Hospital charge increases also lead to a premium hike.

The regulatory body clarified that it has cleared revision in premium beyond 5 percent in respect of only five health insurance products of general/health insurers during the year up to November 30.

This, it said, is part of the periodical modification of their respective products, based on the incurred claims experience.