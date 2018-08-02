App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 12:23 PM IST

HDFC Life ties up with Vijaya Bank to sell insurance products

The insurance company's products will be sold through Vijaya Bank branches

HDFC Life Insurance  and Vijaya Bank have entered into a corporate agency tie-up. As part of this plan, the bank will sell the insurer's products through its branches.

Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life said they aim to service the semi-urban and rural geographies that typically have low insurance penetration.

Vijaya Bank has a pan India presence with 2129 branches, spanning all States and Union Territories in the country. HDFC Life already has 163 bancassurance partners, 26 non-traditional distribution partners and an agency force of more than 77,000 individuals.

Sankara Narayanan, Managing Director & CEO, Vijaya Bank said that apart from deposits and loans, their customers will also get access to life insurance products.

Banks are allowed to tie-up with three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurers to sell their policies.
