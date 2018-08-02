HDFC Life ties up with Vijaya Bank to sell insurance products

HDFC Life Insurance and Vijaya Bank have entered into a corporate agency tie-up. As part of this plan, the bank will sell the insurer's products through its branches.

Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life said they aim to service the semi-urban and rural geographies that typically have low insurance penetration.

Vijaya Bank has a pan India presence with 2129 branches, spanning all States and Union Territories in the country. HDFC Life already has 163 bancassurance partners, 26 non-traditional distribution partners and an agency force of more than 77,000 individuals.

Sankara Narayanan, Managing Director & CEO, Vijaya Bank said that apart from deposits and loans, their customers will also get access to life insurance products.

Banks are allowed to tie-up with three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurers to sell their policies.