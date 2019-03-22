App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life Insurance looks to expand coverage via pre-approved sum assured

The insurer wants to improve penetration of term insurance in the country

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private life insurer HDFC Life is looking to offer pre-approved sum assured to customers in order to boost penetration in India. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Suresh Badami, Executive Director, HDFC Life Insurance said the idea is to simplify the process of insurance purchase.

“We are in talks with the distribution partners to look at the modalities of distribution of such a product proposition. This will help improve the penetration of insurance, especially term insurance,” he added.

At the end of the December, HDFC Life had 49 banks, 129 non-banking financial companies, 22 microfinance institutions and nine small finance banks as its distribution partners.

At present, banks offer such pre-approved loans to their credit card customers. These are small ticket size loans that are offered to customers who require them at short notice.

related news

Depending on the type of channel, Badami said they will be able to offer specialised products for each segment.

He said even among the slew of distribution channels, the idea is to improve productivity. Badami said for the agency channel, they have a programme ‘Agency LIFE’ that focusses on recruiting quality agents.

HDFC Life’s Q3 investor presentation showed 75 percent of branches and 90 percent of agents are covered under the programme.

With respect to bancassurance, Badami said while they have a large network of banks it is necessary that open architecture is followed in spirit.

“All banks should adopt the spirit of the open architecture of bancassurance and look at selling products of multiple insurers. This will enable customers to get adequate choice while buying an insurance product,” he added.

Apart from the banks, Badami said there could also be possibilities for insurers to sell products of fellow companies including health and general insurance. “This could be a win-win from a customer perspective since they will be able to get multiple solutions from a single touchpoint,” he added.

HDFC Life Insurance posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3) net profit at Rs 245.63 crore. The life insurer posted a 4.1 percent YoY increase to Rs 1,252.34 crore in its first-year premiums in Q3FY19.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woman Crushed to Death After She Jumps Before Metro Train in Noida

Hitesh Patel, Accused in Sterling Biotech Fraud of Rs 8,100 Crore, Nab ...

In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Cr ...

SpiceJet Seeks Planes from Other Sources after India Grounds 737 MAX F ...

RJD Gets Its Way as Congress Settles for 9 Seats in Bihar Mahagathband ...

ED Arrests Zakir Naik's Close Aide in Money Laundering Case in Mumbai

Karnataka Authority Cancels Ola Cabs’ Licence, Banned From Plying fo ...

News18 Assam Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly by Restaurant Owner, Employ ...

West Indies a Good Tournament Team, Can Win World Cup: Brathwaite

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.