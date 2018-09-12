HDFC Life elevates Vibha Padalkar as MD and CEO

HDFC Life Insurance has appointed its chief financial officer (CFO) Vibha Padalkar as its managing director and chief executive officer for three years with immediate effect.

This is after its chief Amitabh Chaudhry resigned from the company last week, after being selected as MD and CEO of Axis Bank. Chaudhry will join Axis Bank on January 1, 2019.

Padalkar joined the company in August 2008 and has been the company’s executive director and CFO. Prior to this, she worked in varied sectors such as global business process outsourcing, global FMCG and in an international audit firm.

Vibha Padalkar said, “It will be my constant endeavour to continue expanding the reach of life insurance and deepen the trust bestowed upon us by customers, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders. We hope to continue with this track record, delivering more value as we go along.”

Her appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders and the insurance regulator. Apart from Padalkar’s appointment, HDFC Life’s board has appointed Suresh Badami, as the whole-time director of the company for three years.

After listing on the exchanges in November 2017, HDFC Life is one of the most valuable private life insurers and the largest in the private sector by new business premium collection.