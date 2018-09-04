HDFC ERGO launches cyber risk insurance cover

Private sector general insurance HDFC ERGO General Insurance has launched a cyber risk insurance policy, called E@Secure Insurance, that covers against cyber risks and frauds from any device and any location worldwide.

Various cyber risks such as unauthorised online transactions, phishing and email spoofing, e-extortion, identity theft, damage to e-reputation & cyber-bullying are covered by the policy.

In addition, the policy pays for legal costs and expenses on legal advice sought by the insured in case of a dispute arising out of specified risks covered by the policy.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2016, there has been an increase of 6.3 percent in 2016 to 12,317 cases from 11,592 in 2015 in the incidence of Cyber Crimes.

Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said their policy will protect individuals against the exposures that come with modern connected life like cyber-bullying, phishing, identity theft and more.

He added this will be beneficial to customers who use social media, net banking or merely surfs the internet. The sum assured for the cover ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 crore.

This policy provides coverage to the entire family including children. Also, it covers the expenses incurred in counselling sessions with a psychologist due to any traumatic stress one may face as a result of cyber-bullying or harassment.

Cyber risk insurance is an upcoming segment in the general insurance market. However, it is less than 10 percent of the overall business of the industry.