Deepak Parekh says economic slowdown temporary, $5 trillion economy goal achievable

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on January 28 said that the country's aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy is achievable despite the country battling a slowdown.

"Do not be disillusioned with the current difficulties. The tide will and has to change," he said at an event, stressing that India will be an important engine for the world.

The report quoted an ICRA report stating that there was a year-on-year improvement in 11 of the 16 of the key non-financial indicators for Q3 FY20 as compared to the previous quarter. These include the sale of commercial vehicles, motorcycles, passenger vehicle output, and refinery output.