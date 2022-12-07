 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hawkish tone led by inflation concerns, further rate action expected

Unmesh Kulkarni
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

The key ponderables will mainly emanate from the evolving global inflation, interest rate scenarios and the behaviour of the US dollar, says Unmesh Kulkarni of Julius Baer India

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on December 7 raised policy rates by 35 basis points (bps), taking the repo rate to 6.25 percent, as was widely expected by the market.

What surprised the market was that the MPC adopted a hawkish tone in the policy, at a time when inflation expectations have started to come off, globally as well as in India.

The takeaways from this policy are: (a) the RBI is not too worried on the growth front, despite the expected global slowdown (b) it is quite concerned about the elevated inflation, especially the persistent core inflation and (c) the policy stance continues to be “withdrawal of accommodation”.

The RBI moderated its real GDP forecasts for FY23 by 20 bps to 6.8 percent, led largely by a drop in Q4. The outlook for the first two quarters of FY24 is a bit mixed, with 7.1 percent for Q1 and 5.9 percent for Q2.

Despite the widely expected global slowdown (an outcome of the aggressive tightening), the RBI is still quite optimistic about domestic growth and expects the Indian economy to be resilient and the fastest growing among major economies.

The optimism is built around increasing investment activity led by government expenditure, improving consumer confidence, recovering rural demand, improving business outlook as well as expected expansion in the services sector. The risks will continue to flow from the evolving global macro and geo-political situation.