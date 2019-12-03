Hawala probe: I-T dept issues notice to Congress for receiving Rs 170cr funds

They said the notice has been issued to the party here to take the probe forward in a case that was unearthed last month after multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector.
The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to the Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a company as part of its tax evasion probe in a mega Rs 3,300 crore hawala racket case, officials said on Tuesday.They said the notice has been issued to the party here to take the probe forward in a case that was unearthed last month after multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 12:55 pm