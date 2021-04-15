Have urged Tesla to start manufacturing in India as early as possible: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on April 15 said that he has urged electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc to start manufacturing their electric vehicles in India as soon as possible.

Gadkari, while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2021, said that he had spoken to the management of Tesla and had assured them that the government will help them set up industrial clusters in the country.

The Union minister said that he told Tesla that they can develop their own vendors and export vehicles from India. While the company has not yet given assurance for the commencement of manufacturing in India, it has outlined that it will first start marketing its vehicles in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the minister added.

The world's biggest electric carmaker has set up a subsidiary in Bengaluru, and is expected to launch operations in India this year.

The road minister also said that a rule book for vehicle scrapping centres will also be unveiled soon, and some Indian manufacturers were in the process of setting up such units in the country.

The government plans to set up integrated scrapping facilities across the country, where vehicles will undergo a fitness test. The parameters of the test include vehicle emission, braking, and safety equipment.