you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jharkhand
INC+ : 43
BJP : 27

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have sent auto sector's Budget wish list to finance minister: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Addressing the 4th annual SIAM CSR Conclave here, the minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises asked the auto industry for more suggestions, if any, before the finalisation of the Budget.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said his ministry has received 3-4 demands, including suggestion to cut GST rates, from automobile industry body SIAM and has forwarded them to the finance minister.

"I have received 3-4 demands from the SIAM. I have sent your suggestions, including the one related to reduction in GST rate, to the finance minister. If you (industry) have any other suggestions please submit those as the Budget consultation process is still going on," Meghwal said here.

He said it was important to submit suggestions before the consultation process gets over.

"After the 'halwa ceremony', nothing can be added. So please give suggestions, if any, before that," Meghwal said adding that the finance ministry will not accept any suggestion after the halwa ceremony, which marks the launch of formal printing of Budget documents, is over.

Meghwal also emphasised on the need for corporates to wholeheartedly support social initiatives under their CSR activities.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is a not for profit apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Arjun Ram Meghwal #auto sector #Budget #Economy

