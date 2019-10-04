App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have no reason to double govt commitment on fiscal targets: RBI

Das said the government has several sources of revenue to meet the fiscal target.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the Reserve Bank has no reason to doubt the government commitment to meet the fiscal deficit target this fiscal despite the massive tax giveaways of Rs 1.45 lakh and falling indirect tax collections.

The budget has set fiscal deficit target at 3.3 percent for the current fiscal but the steeply falling GST collection and the historic cut in corporate taxes have raised concerns over the possibility of meeting the target. Many analysts are of the view that the government will miss the target by a wide margin of 70-80 bps.

"The government has made a statement that they will adhere to the fiscal deficit target. Therefore, we have no reason to doubt the commitment to maintain the numbers as given in the budget," Das told reporters after announcing the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy where the central bank lowered the rate by 25 bps to 5.15 percent--the fifth in 2019.

Close

He said the government has several sources of revenue to meet the fiscal target. "So whatever short fall is expected because of corporate tax rate cuts, the government has the option of increasing or making it up from other sources".

related news

Last month, the finance minister had announced tax cuts for corporates by 10-12 percent to 25.17 percent, involving a revenue loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore this fiscal.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fiscal deficit #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.