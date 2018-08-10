App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana to roll out Ayushman Bharat scheme on August 15

The Department of Medical Education and Research has been asked to empanel the medical colleges or hospitals in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Haryana government today said it will launch the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Mission on August 15 to provide cashless healthcare facilities to beneficiaries at empanelled hospitals.

On a pilot basis, the scheme would be implemented in one government hospital in each of the 22 districts, one ESI hospital and one medical college.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, an official release said.

Under the scheme, families identified by the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) would be provided with coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

Every family figuring in the defined SECC 2011 database would be entitled to claim benefits under the scheme.

Each beneficiary would be issued a card with a unique QR code and he/she would have to produce it at the hospital.

The chief minister directed the hospitals to stock up on medicines so that patients did not need to purchase them from outside.

It was informed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the pilot launch of the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Mission in the State.

A total of 15.50 lakhs families, including 9,25,014 in rural and 6,26,761 in urban areas, that figure in the SECC-2011 database would be entitled to claim the benefits, the release said.

It said 58 government and 32 private hospitals in the state would be empanelled for successful implementation of the scheme by August 15 for the pilot project.

Work is in progress to empanel more hospitals. Out of 1,350 treatment packages provided by the government of India, about 266 packages would be reserved by the state government for public healthcare system in government hospitals of the state, the statement said.

The Department of Medical Education and Research has been asked to empanel the medical colleges or hospitals in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Similarly, the Labour department has been asked to empanel the ESI Medical College and hospitals under the scheme.

The release said Ayush Mitras would be appointed in all empanelled government hospitals to assist patients in availing the facilities under the scheme.

Earlier, the chief minister also launched the website of the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Mission.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Ayushman Bharat scheme #Economy #India

