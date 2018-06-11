Haryana government to bring policy to make state a logistics hub

Keen on formulating a dedicated and comprehensive logistics, warehousing and retail policy to promote and project Haryana as the logistics hub of north India, the state government today held a consultation-cum-interactive session with various stakeholders in Gurgaon. The state government also plans to unveil the policy in this regard by August this year, an official said.

Chaired by Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel, the session was attended by senior officials and others.

An official spokesman said the primary objective of the interaction was to size up the concerns of various industry players and so design the policy as to address them and achieve the desired objectives.

About 35 companies and industry associations, including CII, Retail Association of India, Hind Terminals, Amazon, Flipkart, Alcargo Logistics, Reliance Retail, Om Logistics etc participated in the session.The common refrain at the session was that Haryana has huge potential for growth in these sectors, he said.

With a consumer base having a high propensity to consume, strong connectivity owing to an exhaustive network of national highways, and industrial corridors, and especially after the introduction of GST, Haryana is set to become the logistics hub of north India in the coming years, the speakers felt, according to the official.

The state government intends to launch the policy by August, 2018 after in-depth consultations with concerned government departments and industry stakeholders, the spokesman added.