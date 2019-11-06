Haryana CM, Dy CM both bat for 75 % jobs to state youths in pvt sector

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyanat Chautala on Tuesday told the state assembly that Chief Minister M L Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government would bring a bill in the next session of the House to provide 75 per cent of private sector jobs to local youths.

Chautala made the announcement on the floor of the House even as Chief Minister Khattar talked of evolving an institutional mechanism to provide 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana youths.

He also said that a new policy would be framed to accord special incentives to the private industries, willing to provide 95 per cent jobs to the state youths.

The chief minister also promised to set up a panel to monitor the implementation of the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties, the BJP and JJP, which together formed the coalition government in the state.

The chief minister and his deputy made the announcement while replying to the debate on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya's address to the assembly.

The deputy chef minister told the House that youths will be focus area for the new government.

And, to fulfil his party Jannayak Janta Party's key poll promise to reserve 75 percent of jobs for the local youth in the private sector, his coalition government would introduce a bill in the next session of the House.

"We will bring a Bill in this regard in the next session,” he said.

While replying to the debate on the governor's address, Khattar said a committee would be set up under six-time MLA and senior BJP leader Anil Vij to monitor the progress in implementation of the common minimum programme of the two allies.

While replying to the debate, Khattar faced repeated interruptions by opposition Congress on several issues, including the one pertaining to farmers.

During his 90-minute reply, Khattar referred to various promises made by the BJP and JJP in their respective election manifestos.

While BJP had made over 260 promises, JJP had made over 160 election promises.

With Congress targeting the BJP-JJP combine saying they cannot fulfil their poll promises, Khattar said the financial impact of BJP's promises was Rs 32,000 crore for five years, for the JJP it was Rs 38,000 crore while the Congress' poll promises would have cost the exchequer Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Targeting Congress, he said the BJP believes in making only realistic promises, which it is able to fulfil.

Khatttar said 12 common announcements of the two ruling allies have already figured in the governor's address to the assembly.

Khattar also made some announcements to provide maternity leaves to the women staff in the private sector and free bus travel facility for cancer patients and their attendants.

The chief minister reiterated the government's resolve to waive penalty and interest on farm loans amounting to Rs 4,750 crore.

He also said no liquor vends would be allowed to be opened in villages without the panchayats' approval.

Khattar also said a Scheduled Caste Commission will be set up in the state soon, the notification for which had already been made earlier.

He said developmental works worth Rs 450 crore would be executed in all 90 assembly constituencies of the state.

For this, the chief minister sought from all MLAs, irrespective of their political affiliations, a list of developmental works worth Rs 5 crore each, for carrying out in their respective constituencies.

He also said an AIIMS would be set up in Manethi village in Rewari district.

He said the village has offered 200 acres of land for this purpose but it is yet to get clearance as the land falls in the Aravali plantation area.

Khattar said in case, the proposed land does not get clearance, the state government would purchase 200 acres of land in the village if the panchayat allows that.

Meanwhile, Khattar and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda engaged in verbal duel with the latter alleging that the BJP had no mandate to form the government.

Hitting back at Hooda, Khattar asserted 57 legislators belonging to the BJP-JJP and seven independent MLAs who support the ruling combine account for over 55 per cent the vote share, making his government a majority one.

“In 2009, the vote share of the Congress, the HJC and five independent MLAs in the then Congress government was only around 45 per cent and it was a minority government,” he said.

Khattar refuted allegations of irregularities in paddy procurement, especially short- payment to farmers for moisture content in the paddy, which was raised by Hooda and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

With the opposition members not yielding, Khattar said the state government would get the matter investigated.