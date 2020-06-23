App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

H-1B visa ban: All you need to know about the move to 'protect US workers'

Critics claim the move is a distraction from the economic impact of COVID-19 and the on-going Black Lives Matter protests

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has extended the H-1B visa ban till December, blocking the entry of foreign workers into the country.

The move has been opposed by businesses, especially in sectors such as IT and software, which are heavily dependent on foreign workers, the United States Chamber of Commerce and many US Congresspersons as well.

Critics of the measure say Trump is using the pandemic to enact his long-standing goal to limit immigration into the US, especially since the re-election is scheduled in November. They also claim the move is a distraction from the economic impact of COVID-19, and the on-going social and political upheaval due to police brutality in response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Close

So, with the ban in place, here is all you need to know:

related news

> The ban was already implemented earlier in 2020. It has now been extended till December and expanded to include non-immigrant work visas as well.

> The Trump Administration claims the move will "protect US workers" especially when the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the American economy.

> The updated ban blocks the entry of foreign workers coming into the country with H-1B, L-1 visas, H-2B visas - the last with certain exceptions.

> H-1B visas are for skilled workers, L-1 visas are for workers being transferred within companies to other country offices, and H-2B are for 'seasonal workers'.

> The suspension will apply to those who are outside the US on the effective date of the proclamation, those who do not have a valid non-immigrant visa on effective date and those without official travel document other than a visa (such as a transportation letter, an appropriate boarding foil, or an advance parole document) that is valid on the effective date of this proclamation or issued on any date thereafter that permits them to travel to the United States and seek entry or admission.

> The suspension will not apply to permanent residents of the US, foreigners with a spouse or child, as defined in section 101(b)(1) of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1101(b)(1)), of a United States citizen, those entering for work in the food industry, those whose entry would be in the national interest as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or their respective designees.

> Exemptions are for those seeking asylum, refugee status, withholding of removal, or protection under the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, consistent with the laws of the United States.

> The immediate impact is likely to be minimal as most Consulate work has already been paused due to the COVID-19 situation.

Click here for our entire coverage of the H-1B visa ban

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Economy #H-1B #India #Trump #US #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.