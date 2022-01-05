MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Gujarat govt cuts VAT on jet fuel by 20%

The decision to reduce VAT on jet fuel was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at a meeting, a state government release said.

PTI
January 05, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Representative image

The Gujarat government announced a 20 percent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to bring the levy at 5 per cent in a move to boost tourism in the state. This was the second cut in VAT on ATF in less than a month.

The decision to reduce VAT on jet fuel was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at a meeting, a state government release said.

"With the reduction of tax rate by 20 per cent, the effective VAT on ATF in Gujarat will be five per cent," the release said.

The step was taken to boost tourism in the state, it said. VAT on jet fuel was reduced by 5 per cent by the Gujarat government on December 13.
first published: Jan 5, 2022 08:56 am

