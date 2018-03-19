Gujarat allocates more budgetary resources for social sector: NITI Aayog

The chief of the government think-tank was in Ahmedabad yesterday where he spoke of Gujarat allocating more budgetary resources to different sectors including health and education.
NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said today that Gujarat had done well to allocate more budgetary resources for social sector schemes in 2018-19.
He further said that the state has been ranked fourth on the NITI Aayog's overall health index.
