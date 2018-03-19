Gujarat allocates more budgetary resources for social sector: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said today that Gujarat had done well to allocate more budgetary resources for social sector schemes in 2018-19.

He further said that the state has been ranked fourth on the NITI Aayog's overall health index.

The chief of the government think-tank was in Ahmedabad yesterday where he spoke of Gujarat allocating more budgetary resources to different sectors including health and education.

"In my press conference in Gandhinagar on March 18, I had stated that Gujarat had done well to allocate more budgetary resources for 2018-19 for the social sectors.