GST update | Taxpayers with zero liability can now file monthly return via SMS

The government on June 8 rolled out the facility to file nil GST monthly return in FORM GSTR-3B through SMS. This will allow all the taxpayers with zero liability to file their NIL returns through an SMS instead of logging on to the GST Portal.

"This would substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their returns every month," the Revenue Department's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said in a release.

The functionality of filing Nil FORM GSTR-3B through SMS has been made available on the GSTN portal with immediate effect.

Taxpayers can track the status of the returns filed through SMS on the GST Portal by logging in to GSTIN account and navigating to Services > Returns > Track Return Status.

The procedure to file Nil returns by SMS is as follows: -

>> To initiate NIL GST filing, SMS in the following format

-- NIL<space>3B<space>GSTIN<space>Tax period -- and send to number 14409. (Example: NIL 3B 09XXXXXXXXXXXZC 052020)

>> You will receive a response message from VD-GSTIND

-- 123456 is the CODE for Nil filing of GSTR3B for09XXXXXXXXXXXZC for period 052020. Code validity 30 min.

>> You can then confirm the Nil GST filing by replying -- CNF <space>3B<space>Code (received from VD GSTIND) -- and sending it back to the same number 14409. (Example: Type CNF 3B 123456 and send to 14409)

>> You will receive the following confirmation message -- Your, 09XXXXXXXXXXXZC, GSTR3B for 052020 is filed successfully and acknowledged vide ARN is AA070219000384. Please use this ARN to track the status of your return.

