GST Council cuts rates on TVs, movie tickets; cement, ACs left untouched

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday slashed rates on 23 items such as televisions and movie tickets while keeping tax rate on cement and auto parts unchanged. Additionally, the Council proposed to cut GST rates on six of the items from 28 percent to 18 percent. Retreated Tyres, video games and sporting equipment, movie tickets, billiards and snookers and lithium battery power banks will attract 18 percent GST.

Wheelchair accessories too have been proposed to be brought under 5 percent bracket from 28 percent.

Recommendations of the GST Council’s fitment committee on rate rationalisation and balancing revenue flows were considered during the meeting, FM Arun Jaitley said.

Cement rate was left unchanged at 28 percent during the 31st meeting of the GST Council as it has huge revenue implications. Cutting rates on cement and auto parts would cost the exchequer a Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore loss, respectively, Jaitley said.

GST rates for automobiles, molasses and dishwashers too were left unchanged.

Besides, the Council also recommended reducing GST on solar power generating plants and renewable energy items. GST rate on movie tickets above Rs 100 was reduced to 18 percent.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised bringing most of the goods under the 18 percent or lower GST slab. "Today, the GST system has been established to a large extent and we are working towards a position where 99 percent things will attract the sub-18 percent GST slab," Modi had said earlier, while hinting that the highest tax slab (28 percent) will be restricted to luxury and sin goods. The Council will now meet in January next year.

The rate cut assumes significance as it is one of the biggest changes in the GST slabs ahead of the 2019 general elections. The government effectively wants to set 18 percent as the highest GST tax slab, except only two broad categories of goods and services.

Over 1,200 goods and services fall into four broad tax slabs — 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. Currently, there are close to 40 goods and services in the 28 percent slab comprising demerit and luxury goods, among other items.

The rate cuts now are an overhang on the GST revenues which are still short of budgeted target of over 12 lakh crore for FY19. This can be achieved if the average monthly mop up is around Rs 1 lakh crore. In the last eight months, tax mop-up has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore twice — in April and October. Revenue collection from GST declined to Rs 97,637 crore in November from Rs 1 lakh crore in October.