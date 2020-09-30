GST return due date: Centre extends deadline for FY19 filing to October 31

The Centre has extended the deadline for furnishing annual returns under the goods and services tax (GST) for FY19 by a month till October 31, 2020.

The move has been done after permission from the Election Commission (EC) as model code of conduct is in place due to the upcoming Bihar elections, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said.

In a tweet on its official handle on September 30, CBIC said that due date for submission of annual return in GSTR-19 and GSTR-9C for 2018-19 has been extended from September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020; and that a notification to this effect will be issued by the Finance Ministry soon.



After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, Government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020. Notification follows.@nsitharamanoffc @ianuragthakur

— CBIC (@cbic_india) September 30, 2020

“After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, Government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020. Notification follows,” the tweet read.

Earlier in September, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) wrote to the GST Council seeking deferment of 2018-19 GST annual return filing deadline by three months till December 31.

In its representation, ICAI said majority of the offices are working only partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had on August 20 asked the Finance Ministry to extend the last date for filing annual GST return by two months to October 31.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CAIT said prescribed Form GSTR 9 for filing annual return "is still very complicated" and several information sought in the Form are new and in spite of best efforts traders are finding it difficult to comply with the same.

The government had in May extended the last date for filing annual GST return for FY18-19 by three months till September 2020.

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under GST. It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.