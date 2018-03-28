GST Regime: The journey so far

It has been 250 days of goods and services tax (GST) implementation. We set out on this journey with some trepidation, quite a bit of anxiety, there was excitement along the way and we have been comparing this GST to Race movie reason being that every time you think that you had the last twist and turn, there is one more.
It has been 250 days of goods and services tax (GST) implementation. We set out on this journey with some trepidation, quite a bit of anxiety, there was excitement along the way and we have been comparing this GST to Race movie reason being that every time you think that you had the last twist and turn, there is one more.For entire discussion, watch accompanying videos...