you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST portal experiences technical failure on last day of September return filing; several Twitter users complain

The technical failure of the GST portal caused #gstnfailed to trend on Twitter. October 20 was the last day for filing the GSTR-3B for September

Moneycontrol News
Representative image: Pexels
Representative image: Pexels

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal experienced technical failure on the last day for filing the GSTR-3B for September.

Over the past six days, the GST portal has faced technical issues, with several Twitter users complaining about the glitches.

The deadline for filing GST returns for FY19 is October 31. GST e-invoicing for businesses with an aggregate turnover of Rs 500 crore was rolled out on October 1.

Close

The technical failure of the portal, which is maintained by Infosys, caused #gstnfailed to trend on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of the GST Network (GSTN) responded to some of the complaints, asking users to write to them if the issue persists.


A total of 27.4 lakh GSTR-3B have been filed so far for September 2020, the GSTN said on October 18

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #GST return #India

