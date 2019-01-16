App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST panel to study uniform tax rate on lottery

The GST Council has constituted an eight-member Group of Ministers under Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A GST ministerial panel will suggest whether a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system be continued, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday. Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.

The GST Council has constituted an eight-member Group of Ministers under Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

As per the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the GoM, the panel will see whether the disparity in tax structure on lottery be continued or a uniform rate be prescribed for both.

It would also suggest whether private persons authorised by the states are misusing the lower rate and getting enriched themselves at the cost of the state and suggest measures to curb it.

The GoM would also examine issues related to enforcement including the legal frame work, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem.

The other members of the committee are West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Goa Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, Karnataka Finance Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Arunachal Tax and Excise Minister Jarkar Gamlin.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #GST #India #lottery

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.