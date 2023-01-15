 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

GST not payable on Govt incentive to banks for promoting RuPay card, low value BHIM-UPI transactions

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

The Payments and Settlements Systems Act, 2007 prohibits banks and system providers from charging any amount from a person making or receiving payments through RuPay Debit cards or BHIM.

QR codes may be new to many American shoppers, but they have been popular internationally for years. (Representative Image)

Incentives paid by the government to banks for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions will not attract GST, the Finance Ministry said.

Last week the Cabinet cleared a Rs 2,600-crore incentive scheme for banks to promote RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions in the current fiscal.

Under the Incentive scheme for the promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions, the government pays banks an incentive as a percentage of the value of RuPay Debit card transactions and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000.

The Payments and Settlements Systems Act, 2007 prohibits banks and system providers from charging any amount from a person making or receiving payments through RuPay Debit cards or BHIM.

In a circular to chief commissioners of GST, the Ministry said the incentive is in the nature of a subsidy directly linked to the price of the service and the same does not form part of the taxable value of the transaction in view of the provisions of the Central GST Act, 2017.

As recommended by the Council, it is hereby clarified that incentives paid by MeitY to acquiring banks under the Incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions are in the nature of subsidy and thus not taxable, it said.