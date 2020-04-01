App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST mop-up in March slips to Rs 97,597 crore

GST collections in February stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

GST collections in March slipped to Rs  97,597 crore, according to figures released by the Finance Ministry on April 1.

GST mop-up for February stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

March Central GST mop-up stood at Rs 19,183 cr compared to Rs 20,569 cr in February.

Close

The government said it has settled Rs 19,718 crore to CGST and Rs 14,915 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement and the Centre has also apportioned unsettled balance IGST of Rs. 6000 crores on ad-hoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs.

related news

The total revenue earned by central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of March, 2020 is Rs 41,901 crore for CGST and Rs 43,516 crore for the SGST, it said.

The GST revenues during the month of March, 2020 from domestic transactions has shown a negative growth of 4 percent over the revenue during the month of March, 2019.

Taking into account the GST collected from import of goods, the total revenue during March, 2020 has also decreased by 8 percent in comparison to the revenue during March, 2019. During this month, the GST on import of goods has shown a negative growth of around 23 percent as compared to March, 2019.

For the full financial year, 2019-20, the GST for domestic transaction has shown a growth rate of 8 percent over the revenues during last year. During the year, GST from import on goods fell down by 8 percent as compared to last year. Overall, gross GST revenues grew at 4% over the last year's GST revenue.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Economy #GST #GST collections

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.