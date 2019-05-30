GST mop-up for May likely to fall short of Rs 1 lakh crore

GST collection for May is expected to be less than Rs 1 lakh crore, a senior official told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

GST revenue mop-up for April stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, the highest since its rollout.

Typically, GST collection is lower at the beginning of a new financial year. April GST mop-up was higher due to year-end payments.

For 2019-20, the government is looking to collect Rs 7.61 lakh crore from GST.

GST collections, since its inception, have largely remained below the monthly average of Rs 1 lakh crore. A major reason behind this can be attributed to several rate changes and procedural complications that the GST Council has tried to address over the past one-and-a-half years.

Though teething implementation troubles have mostly been taken care of, the government is still looking to attain stability by removing multiple rate changes, procedural irritants, complex tax-filing system and a five-tier rate structure.