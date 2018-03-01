GST: Haryana government to constitute district level committees

The Haryana government has decided to constitute district-level committees to make smooth the process of adoption of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hasten the transition from cash to digital payments in the state, Excise and Taxation Minister Capt. Abhimanyu said on Friday.

He said that directions have been issued to the Excise and Taxation Department to constitute four to five-member committees in each district for the purpose.

These committees will comprise Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner and senior Excise and Taxation Officer from the department and two/three representatives from among such institutions as the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), industries associations and chartered accountants of trade and industry, he said in an official release.

Abhimanyu said the committee would look after various aspects of GST implementation in a particular district.

These include arranging workshops and seminars on the GST Act and GST network after identifying needy dealers with the help of CAIT members, he said.

Besides holding regular meetings, the committee will decide areas, including geographical, legal and technical, where help is needed for smooth implementation of GST. It would identify commodities or trade-wise sectors where help could be imparted, he added.

The committee will also decide the type of help to be imparted to needy persons or groups at seminars, workshops, lectures and practical presentations where officers of of the state department will impart such help, with the help of CAIT members.