App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Feb 23, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST: Haryana government to constitute district level committees

These include arranging workshops and seminars on the GST Act and GST network after identifying needy dealers with the help of CAIT members, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Haryana government has decided to constitute district-level committees to make smooth the process of adoption of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hasten the transition from cash to digital payments in the state, Excise and Taxation Minister Capt. Abhimanyu said on Friday.

He said that directions have been issued to the Excise and Taxation Department to constitute four to five-member committees in each district for the purpose.

These committees will comprise Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner and senior Excise and Taxation Officer from the department and two/three representatives from among such institutions as the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), industries associations and chartered accountants of trade and industry, he said in an official release.

Abhimanyu said the committee would look after various aspects of GST implementation in a particular district.

related news

These include arranging workshops and seminars on the GST Act and GST network after identifying needy dealers with the help of CAIT members, he said.

Besides holding regular meetings, the committee will decide areas, including geographical, legal and technical, where help is needed for smooth implementation of GST. It would identify commodities or trade-wise sectors where help could be imparted, he added.

The committee will also decide the type of help to be imparted to needy persons or groups at seminars, workshops, lectures and practical presentations where officers of of the state department will impart such help, with the help of CAIT members.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #goods and services tax (GST) #Haryana #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC