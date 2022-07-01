English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    GST furthered 'Ease of Doing Business': PM Modi

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    GST | Representative image

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major tax reform, saying it furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of 'One Nation, One Tax'. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017.

    "We mark #5YearsofGST, a major tax reform that furthered Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of One Nation, One Tax'," Modi said in a tweet.

    He tagged a tweet by Citizen engagement platform of the government of India 'MyGovIndia' which said the GST has played a key role in defining new India's economic structure and empowering citizens.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 03:06 pm
