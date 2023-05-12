GST e-invoicing: Give small firms exemption for oversights for at least 1 year, say stakeholders

The Union government in a May 10 notification lowered the threshold for e-invoicing from Rs 10 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Small enterprises, which have been recently brought under the e-invoicing mandate, should be given an exemption for any oversights for at least one year, as they will face challenges in adopting the technology and upgrading their accounting systems, stakeholders said.

The Union government in a May 10 notification lowered the threshold for e-invoicing from Rs 10 crore to Rs 5 crore, following which it will be mandatory for smaller businesses to carry B2B transactions via e-invoices.

Though e-invoicing will be challenging for small businesses to implement and will increase their costs, in the long run, it will streamline their processes and is likely to bring in more transactions from large enterprises, experts said.

The GST legislation restricts credit availed by buyers based on invoices available in GSTR 2B, which means that they will not be able to avail ITC unless the sellers generate e-invoices. There is an implication for large clients as well who procure from smaller taxpayers as they will have to ensure that sellers generate e-invoices to avail ITC.

“The only worry is that it includes the micro enterprises which may not be prepared for this. In business-to-business transactions, e-invoicing can be managed only by proper training. Micro enterprises should not be punished for non-payment of ITC for at least one year,” Rakesh Chhabra, vice-president of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, told Moneycontrol.

The government has made e-invoicing mandatory for businesses above Rs 5 crore turnover starting August 1, 2023.

“MSMEs are owner-driven entities and are not technologically savvy. They would require upgrading their accounting and invoicing systems and also hiring especially skilled manpower for generating e-invoices, both of which can be challenging for them,” Ravi Sood, President of Badli Industrial Estate Association, told Moneycontrol.

While it is a good step in the right direction, MSMEs should be given some more time to switch to e-invoicing and this time should be utilised by the government in training and supporting them, he said, adding, the government should focus more on making the required software available and supporting the MSMEs.

Badli Industrial Estate Association represents 400 MSMEs located in the north-western periphery of Delhi. It is one of the oldest industrial estates in Delhi. It won India's Cleanest Industrial Estate competition organised by the Ministry of MSME in 2017.

Curbing fake invoices

The government’s lowering of the e-invoicing threshold is aimed at reducing mismatches in data reconciliation between sellers and purchasers under the GST input tax credit system as e-invoices generated by one programme may be read by another, providing compatibility and consistency. Secondly, e-invoicing will eliminate tax evasion through fake invoicing.

“There is nothing wrong in the government’s intention here. Switching to e-invoicing will help and benefit the MSMEs in the long run as it will not only upgrade and automate their accounting systems but also eliminate the requirements of multiple data entries and encourage them to use technology,” Sood said.

From April 1, 2021, companies with turnover of over Rs 50 crore were generating B2B e-invoices, and the threshold was brought down to Rs 20 crore beginning April 1, 2022. From October 1, 2022, the threshold was further lowered to Rs 10 crore.

How it will work

“It is a step closer to building complete transparency and real-time reporting in B2B invoicing. The smaller taxpayers now need to start getting ready to align their processes and get their invoices registered with the Invoice Registry Portal (IRP) before issuing them to their recipients. The building of capacity by adding four new private IRPs should help taxpayers make this transition,” Gautam Mahanti, business head, of e-invoice service provider IRIS Business Services, told Moneycontrol.

The accounts payable processes will now get streamlined through the elimination of delays and human errors in recording invoices in purchase ledgers through the system to system sharing of invoices between buyers and suppliers since e-invoicing ensures authenticity and accuracy of data.

“For smaller businesses, this effectively entails having appropriate technology and team in place. This is a major challenge for the small taxpayers. Given this, they should immediately start assessing the impact and plan accordingly as the due date to comply with the e-invoicing requirement is very near,” a Pune-based chartered accountant Pritam Mahure told Moneycontrol.

Effective 1 August 2023, e-invoicing will be mandatory for taxpayers having an aggregate turnover exceeding Rs 5 crore in any previous financial year from 2017-18 onwards.

The gains

“MSMEs contribute about 40 percent to India’s GDP, in addition to generating employment and earning foreign exchange. While initial modifications/upgradation to the enterprise resource planning or other accounting software may increase expenditure, the long-term benefits in terms of auto-filled GSTR-1 would reduce efforts as well errors involved in the manual filing of returns,” Anchal N Arora, Partner, Felix Advisory, told Moneycontrol.

It would also increase business opportunities since large enterprises would be more convinced in dealing with tax-compliant small businesses, she said.

“We might see some challenges in the MSME sector, which would need to update its accounting system to accommodate e-invoicing so it might lead to increased costs for updation and change in their billing process cycle as well. However, it will surely be beneficial to both supplier and recipient in the long run,” Ankur Gupta, Practice Leader, SW India, told Moneycontrol.