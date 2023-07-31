GST drive busts 20,800 fake entities, crackdown to continue: Govt official

The authorities are now using data analytics and other parameters to identify fake entities.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) is likely to continue its crackdown on fake entities and claimants of fake input tax credits (ITC) under the goods and services tax regime after the recent two-month drive alone uncovered more than 20,000 bogus entities, a senior government official said.

“It’s likely to be extended as the drive has given very good results. In the two-month drive, fake entities detected were 20,800. The fake ITC detected was at Rs 19,500 crore,” the official told Moneycontrol.

Recoveries in such cases are time consuming because the entities are fake and the beneficiaries have to be identified. The drive, carried out jointly by the Centre and the states, identified 60,000 units as risky.

ITC allows GST taxpayers to claim credit for taxes paid on inputs used in the production of goods or services. Fraudulent ITC is typically claimed by setting up fake companies, generating fake invoices or inflating the value of invoices, depriving the government of revenue.

Risk analysis

To check the creation of fake entities, the government is tightening the GST registration process by using biometrics.

“Even in cases where Aadhaar is authenticated, based on risk analysis, an applicant can be marked for physical verification. Pilots for biometrics are going on in Gujarat, which will now be extended to Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh. Based on risk analysis, applicants may be directed to biometric Aadhaar authentication centres,” the official said.

The requirement of furnishing a bank account number linked to the same PAN within 45 days of registration has been made mandatory. Assessees will not be able to file GSTR1 unless their bank accounts are validated. Form GSTR-1 is a monthly or quarterly statement of outward supplies to be furnished by registered taxpayers.

These norms are aimed at preventing the creation of fake entities. Genuine businesses will not be affected, the official said.

When bogus firms are created, they use somebody else’s PAN and Aadhaar to register and start generating fake invoices. Some make small payments to people to part with their identity documents to create bogus firms.

The authorities are now using data analytics and other parameters to identify fake entities.

The government collected Rs 1.61 lakh crore as GST in June, the third-highest monthly mop-up since the indirect tax regime was introduced six years ago.