GST Council's GoM to meet on June 17 to discuss rate rationalisation

The Group of Ministers (GoM), appointed by the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council, will meet on June 17 to discuss rate rationalisation, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The GoM, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will discuss the proposal to shift the taxation rate slabs from the current five percent to seven or eight percent, and from 18 percent to 20 percent, the news channel learnt from persons privy to the development.

The current tax slabs, under the GST regime, are five percent, 12 percent, 18 percent and 28 percent.

The GoM would also discuss the proposal to correct the inverted duty structure in textiles, the report said, adding that the ministerial panel is also expected to prune the list of exemptions to be continued under the GST.

The panel was, notably, set up in September last year to come up with recommendations related to changes in the taxation structure. The committee has been asked to submit its report before the next meeting of the GST Council, which is likely to be held by June-end.

According to CNBC-TV18, the GoM is likely to finalise its report if there is no dissent made by Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala -- the three Opposition-ruled states. The other states which are part of the panel are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa.

The meeting on June 17 will be the second time when the GoM members will hold deliberations. The last meeting among them was held in November 2021.

The panel's report, once finalised, will be scrutinised by the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which will take a final call on its implementation.

The country's per-month GST collection has remained above Rs 1 lakh crore for 11 months in a row. In May 2022, a collection of Rs 1.4 lakh crore was reported, which was 44 percent higher year-on-year but 16 percent lower as compared to the preceding month.