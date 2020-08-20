GST Council meeting on August 27 to discuss compensation to states, seek consensus on market borrowing option

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is set to meet on August 27 to discuss the single-point agenda of compensation to states, a senior government official said.

"The meeting was supposed to take place in July, as announced by the FM (Nirmala Sitharaman). But the centre and the states have been busy with the Covid-19 situation and hence it got delayed. The issue of compensation to states would be the only agenda," the official said.

The meeting will try to reach a consensus on the issue of market borrowing to solve the compensation problem. "This (market borrowing) would be discussed extensively and the Council would try and sort this out immediately," the official said.

The Centre had in March sought views from Attorney General K K Venugopal on the legality of market borrowing by the GST Council to make up for any shortfall in compensation fund - a corpus created from levy of additional tax on luxury and sin goods to compensate states for revenue shortfall arising from their taxes being subsumed into GST.

The Attorney General has opined that the Centre has no statutory obligation to make up for any shortfall in GST revenues of states from its coffers.

Following the AG's opinion, states may now have to look at market borrowings to meet the revenue shortfall.

The options before the Council for meeting the shortfall could be to rationalize GST rates, cover more items under the compensation cess or increase the compensation cess, or recommend higher borrowing by states to be repaid by the future collection into the compensation fund.

"Raising tax or cess rates would be counter-intuitive during a pandemic. Probably the only feasible option at the moment is states borrowing from market against the consolidated fund of the state," the official said.

How is GST compensation calculated?

Under the GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 percent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16.

Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.

The GST Council has to decide how to meet the shortfall in such circumstances and not the central government.

The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019 and the Centre had to dive into the excess cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation. However, the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore.

The compensation payout amount was Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18.

"The next GST Council meeting would be held in September. The agenda for that hasn't been finalised yet," another government official said.