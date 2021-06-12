GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting expected to begin at 11 am

June 12, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates | The all-powerful GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 12 to decide on GST rate cut for COVID essentials and black fungus medicine, officials told news agency PTI.

In the previous meeting on May 28, the Council, which has state ministers as members, a Group of Ministers (GoM) was set up to recommend tax relief on COVID essentials, including PPE kits, masks and vaccines, to the GST council.

The GoM submitted its report on June 7.

Officials told PTI the GST Council would be meeting on June 12, to discuss the GoM report as well as consider tax rate cuts for black fungus medicine.

Some state Finance Ministers in the GoM are understood to have pitched for a rate cut on COVID essentials.

