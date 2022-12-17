GST Council Meeting Live Updates: No tax increase on any item; 3 types of offences recommended to be decriminalized

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Council could not discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to paucity of time
-There has been no tax increase on any item at today's GST Council meeting, said Finance Minister
-Members of the GST Council agree, although it was not discussed at today's meeting, that focus should be on increasing the tax base, she added.
-We received the report by GoM on online gaming only a couple of days ago. So there was not enough time to circulate it, said Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra
-GoM's report on GST rate rationalisation hasn't reached us yet, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
-GST Council today recommended three types of offences be decriminalized
-2 GoM issues could not be taken up today, including setting up of a GST tribunal.
-GST Council has clarified that insurance companies' no claim bonus will not attract tax
-The 48th meeting of GST Council had 15 items on agenda, of which 8 were completed and the rest will be finished at the next meeting, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the press briefing.2 GoM issues could not be taken up today, including setting up of a GST tribunal.
-Decriminalisation of offences under the GST law, setting up appellate tribunals and a mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses are among the issues slated to be discussed in the GST Council meeting. Also, GST on online gaming and casinos may come up for deliberations at the Council meeting.
With regard to decriminalisation of offences, the law committee of the GST Council, comprising tax officers from the Centre and states, has suggested to the Council to increase the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for GST offences.
