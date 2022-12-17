GST Council Meeting Live Updates: No tax increase on any item; 3 types of offences recommended to be decriminalized

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Decriminalisation of offences under the GST law, setting up appellate tribunals and a mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses are among the issues slated to be discussed in the GST Council meeting. Also, GST on online gaming and casinos may come up for deliberations at the Council meeting.

-The GST Council would also consider a report of tax officers and give clarity on the rate applicability in certain goods and services.With regard to decriminalisation of offences, the law committee of the GST Council, comprising tax officers from the Centre and states, has suggested to the Council to increase the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for GST offences.