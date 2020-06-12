GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Interest rate on late GST filing for Feb, Mar, Apr reduced to 9% for small taxpayers, says FM Sitharaman
40th GST council meeting 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting.
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: The 40th GST Council Meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held on June 12. The Centre has announced a rate cut for small taxpayers, adding that no late fees would be charged in case of late filing of returns for the period between July 2017 to January 2020 by those without tax liabilities.
The Finance Ministry is not in favour of increasing GST rates on non-essential items, despite depressed revenue collections due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
If GST rates are increased on non-essential items, it will further bring down their demand and impede the overall economic recovery.
Post-lockdown, the demand has to be induced and economic activity has to improve on all fronts, not just on essential items side.The 40th meeting of the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held through video conference. The 39th meeting of GST Council held in March discussed the impact of coronavirus on the economy.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Correction of inversion of duties taken up in today's GST Council meeting as well. There has been a unanimity that inversion causes revenue generation problems and unexpected refunds, the question was when this is to be corrected. While the principle regarding correction of inversion of duties has been agreed upon by everybody, the question of the right time to make the correction remained, hence this decision has been postponed.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: To facilitate taxpayers who could not get their cancelled GST registrations restored in time, an opportunity is being provided for filing of application for revocation of cancellation of registration up to September 30, in all cases where registrations have been cancelled till June 12.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Small taxpayers whose aggregate turnover is up to Rs 5 crore will be provided a waiver of late fees and interest if they file the form GSTR-3B for the supplies affected in months of May, June and July 2020, by September 2020, no late fee or interest.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: For small taxpayers whose aggregate turnover is up to Rs 5 crore, the rate of interest for late furnishing of GST returns for Feb, Mar and April 2020, beyond July 6, 2020: the rate of interest is being reduced from 18% to 9% per annum and that is only till September 30.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: For people who have tax liability, maximum late fee for non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for period July 2017 - January 2020 has been capped to Rs 500. This will apply to all returns submitted during July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: In July, there shall be a meeting to discuss exclusively on agenda point, that is, compensation cess to be given to states. Dates will be fixed subsequently.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: For the period from July 2017 to January 2020, which is prior to the COVID period, a lot of return filing has been pending. For all those who have no tax liabilities but who have not filed their returns between July 2017-January 2020 there will be zero late fees.
GST Council meeting LIVE | FM Sitharaman addresses the media.
GST Council Meeting Live Updates | GST Council discussed giving relief to small taxpayers due to COVID-19, CNBC-TV18 reported.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting almost over, media briefing to follow