GST Council Meeting Live Updates | Discussions on tax free status for COVID-19 goods likely: Experts

GST Council Meet LIVE:GST Council may take up issue of inverted duty structure on May 28
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its meeting on May 28, may take up the issue of inverted duty structures in key sectors that ends up making import duties on input goods higher than on finished goods, Moneycontrol has learnt. When asked why the Centre would want to discuss the inverted duty structure amidst a packed agenda, a senior official said the intention is to have a productive meeting.
"The Centre has recently clarified that the reason for reducing GST on essential items in the fight against COVID pertained to input tax credit. The issue of correcting duties is seen as a less divisive one, which enjoys broad support among all stakeholders," he said.
The official said that the Centre was being realistic and he did not expect the council to look into the matter immediately. Instead, an in-principle decision for a relook at import duties will be proposed. A committee may also be formed, depending on the council’s stance. Read more here
