May 28, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

GST Council Meeting Live Updates | Discussions on tax free status for COVID-19 goods likely: Experts

43rd GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Three issues are likely to dominate the discussions - extension of the GST compensation, tax-free status for COVID relief, and inverted duty structure

GST Council Meeting LIVE: After a gap of seven months, the GST Council meeting will be held on May 28, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said on May 15. This comes as a number of states have sought GST rate cuts on essential Covid supplies, and have been seeking a Council meeting to discuss the matter. The finance minister will chair the 43rd GST Council meeting via

video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi on 28th May 2021. The meeting will be attended by Minister of State Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States & Union Territories and senior officers from Union Government & States, her office tweeted from its official account. Three issues are likely to dominate the discussions: One, an extension of the GST compensation regime beyond 2022; Two, tax-free status for goods and services related to COVID relief; and Three, correcting inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit.

Notably, the GST Council meeting comes at a time when many states are forcefully demanding that taxes should be removed or reduced for oxygen cylinders, ventilators, concentrators, and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, which many COVID-19 patients need. This month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will chair the council meeting, had spelt out the Centre’s stand on cutting rates on various GST supplies. Sitharaman, in her response to a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that exempting domestically produced and commercially imported items from GST would make manufacturers unable to avail input tax credit, which in turn could lead to higher prices for customers. The Centre has already exempted integrated GST on a number of imported items such as concentrators, medical-grade oxygen, ventilators, and life-saving drugs which come in through the donation route.
  • May 28, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE:GST Council may take up issue of inverted duty structure on May 28
    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its meeting on May 28, may take up the issue of inverted duty structures in key sectors that ends up making import duties on input goods higher than on finished goods, Moneycontrol has learnt. When asked why the Centre would want to discuss the inverted duty structure amidst a packed agenda, a senior official said the intention is to have a productive meeting.
    "The Centre has recently clarified that the reason for reducing GST on essential items in the fight against COVID pertained to input tax credit. The issue of correcting duties is seen as a less divisive one, which enjoys broad support among all stakeholders," he said.
    The official said that the Centre was being realistic and he did not expect the council to look into the matter immediately. Instead, an in-principle decision for a relook at import duties will be proposed. A committee may also be formed, depending on the council’s stance. Read more here

  • May 28, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: What is zero rating of goods under GST?
    As per the definition by The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs defines “zero rating” as step that exempts the final product, along with inputs, from tax. “In case of zero rating, not only is the output exempt from payment of tax, there is no bar on taking/availing credit of taxes paid on the input side for making/providing the output supply. Such an approach would in true sense make the goods or services zero rated,” the department says in its website.
    The proposal by Sushil Modi was to enable working around the issues associated with input tax credit in case of reduction in rates of COVID supplies.
    “Providing exemption from GST on domestic supplies may not be a good idea as it results in blockage of input tax credit, which adds to the cost. As a way out, the Government may explore zero rating /or nominal rate of 0.1% (like in the case of merchant exports) and may look at making the requisite legal changes to implement the same,” said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY India.
    A senior official confirmed to Moneycontrol that ‘zero rating’ of goods would require legislative changes in the GST Act. The government can act on this after the GST Council takes a decision.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: What to expect from 43rd GST council meeting
    After almost seven months, a crucial Goods and Sevices Tax Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held on May 28.
    As the second Covid-19 wave ravages the country, a number of states have sought GST rate cuts on essential Covid supplies, and are expected to push for the same in the upcoming meeting. However, it is unlikely that the finance minister would agree to such a proposal. The Centre has already exempted integrated GST on a number of imported items like concentrators, medical-grade oxygen, ventilators, and life-saving drugs which come in through the donation route.
    Another issue that is likely to come up during the 43rd GST Council meeting is an extension for GST compensation that states are entitled to receive from the Centre government. As states suffer cash woes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the states may seek an extension of five years for compensation cess, but the centre may not be keen on such an extension on grounds of feasibility.
    It may also look at the reduction of late fees for filing of GSTR 3B returns since July 2017, while merger of the 12 percent and 18 percent slab rates into a universal slab rate is not likely to be taken up in the upcoming council meeting, Mint reported. Read here 

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: Issues likely to be discussed by the GST Council 
    Three issues are likely to dominate the discussions: One, an extension of the GST compensation regime beyond 2022; Two, tax-free status for goods and services related to COVID relief; and Three, correcting inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit. 
    Analysts said the council was also likely to discuss other issues such as compensation for states. “Hope the GST Council is able to find an amicable resolution on these issues with consensus,” said EY India’s Jain.
    “As a measure of temporary relief, the Council is expected to reduce the interest rate applicable on delay in payment of tax, undo or reduce the penalty imposed in case of default in the furnishing of returns, and extend the limitation period for filing of the refund claims with retrospective effect,” said Ajinkya Gunjan Mishra, Partner at L&L Partners. He added that the council could also consider requests for tax relief to some of the worst affected sectors of our economy.
    Prateek Bansal said that the multiple GST rate-slabs have long been a contentious subject matter and perhaps the Council may look at ways to rationalize the GST rates and reduce the number of slabs. This comes amidst reports that the council could take up the merging of the 12 and 18 per cent tax slabs. “Further, the Council may deliberate on providing an option of availing input tax credit to certain sectors (such as hospitality, real estate, etc.) which are worst hit by the ongoing pandemic,” Bansal said.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to state government demands for GST exemption on COVID-19 vaccines 
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 9, tweeted that reducing or exempting Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on domestically produced or commercially imported items essential in the fight against COVID-19, will lead to manufacturers unable to avail of input tax credit, which in turn could lead to higher prices for customers.
    Sitharaman’s series of tweets were in reply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking GST exemptions on vaccines and crucial COVID-19 supplies.
    "If full exemption from GST is given, vaccine manufacturers would not be able to offset their input taxes and would pass them on to the end consumer/citizen by increasing the price," Sitharaman said.
    With some states demanding exemptions and the Finance Minister making the Centre's stance very clear, analysts and experts say that the issue could be a flashpoint in the Council and will require deft handling by all stakeholders. Read more here

  • May 28, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair video conference as states seek rate cuts on COVID-19 supplies
    After a gap of seven months, the GST Council meeting will be held on May 28, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said on May 15. This comes as a number of states have sought GST rate cuts on essential Covid supplies, and have been seeking a Council meeting to discuss the matter. The finance minister will chair the 43rd GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi on 28th May 2021. The meeting will be attended by Minister of State Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States & Union Territories and senior officers from Union Government & States, her office tweeted from its official account.
    At least four states - Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal - have written to the centre asking for exemptions on key Covid supplies and medical devices, and three of them have asked for a GST Council meeting. The Centre has already exempted integrated GST on a number of imported items like concentrators, medical-grade oxygen, ventilators, and life-saving drugs which come in through the donation route. Read here 

  • May 28, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: Centre's stand on cutting rates on various GST supplies
    The GST Council meeting comes at a time when many states are forcefully demanding that taxes should be removed or reduced for oxygen cylinders, ventilators, concentrators, and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, which many COVID-19 patients need. This month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will chair the council meeting, had spelt out the Centre’s stand on cutting rates on various GST supplies.
    Sitharaman, in her response to a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that exempting domestically produced and commercially imported items from GST would make manufacturers unable to avail input tax credit, which in turn could lead to higher prices for customers.
    The Centre has already exempted integrated GST on a number of imported items such as concentrators, medical-grade oxygen, ventilators, and life-saving drugs which come in through the donation route.

  • May 28, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: Major tax breaks with 'zero rating' of COVID essentials feasible, experts say
    The Goods and Service Tax Council can consider ‘zero rating’, or complete tax exemption, to products crucially needed in the fight against COVID-19, in its next meeting on May 28, experts and analysts said.
    The proposal was first publicly mooted by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in an article in the Economic Times on May 25.
    “Not only would the products be exempted from tax, but the tax paid on the purchase of inputs required for the manufacture of such products would also be refunded to the manufacturer. Zero-rating would, thus, remove all taxes on these products and will help lower prices,” the BJP leader said. Read more here

  • May 28, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    GST Council Meet LIVE: After seven months, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is meeting on May 28. Three issues are likely to dominate the discussions: One, an extension of the GST compensation regime beyond 2022; Two, tax-free status for goods and services related to COVID relief; and Three, correcting inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit. 

  • May 28, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the GST Council meeting on May 28. Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and developments on what is expected and the decisions made.

