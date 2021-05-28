GST Council Meeting Live Updates | Discussions on tax free status for COVID-19 goods likely: Experts

May 28, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE: After a gap of seven months, the GST Council meeting will be held on May 28, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said on May 15. This comes as a number of states have sought GST rate cuts on essential Covid supplies, and have been seeking a Council meeting to discuss the matter. The finance minister will chair the 43rd GST Council meeting via

video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi on 28th May 2021. The meeting will be attended by Minister of State Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States & Union Territories and senior officers from Union Government & States, her office tweeted from its official account. Three issues are likely to dominate the discussions: One, an extension of the GST compensation regime beyond 2022; Two, tax-free status for goods and services related to COVID relief; and Three, correcting inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit.Notably, the GST Council meeting comes at a time when many states are forcefully demanding that taxes should be removed or reduced for oxygen cylinders, ventilators, concentrators, and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, which many COVID-19 patients need. This month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will chair the council meeting, had spelt out the Centre’s stand on cutting rates on various GST supplies. Sitharaman, in her response to a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that exempting domestically produced and commercially imported items from GST would make manufacturers unable to avail input tax credit, which in turn could lead to higher prices for customers. The Centre has already exempted integrated GST on a number of imported items such as concentrators, medical-grade oxygen, ventilators, and life-saving drugs which come in through the donation route.