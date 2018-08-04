GST Council meet: Panel to be set up to resolve tax issues of MSME

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has decided to set up a new panel to tackle taxation issues faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country.

A group of ministers will prepare a report after hearing all the problems of MSMEs including tax refunds, the council said in its 29th meeting in New Delhi.

Apart from discussing MSMEs, the GST Council announced that it will launch a pilot project to incentivise digital payments. A 20% cashback will also be available on digital payments through the Bhima App.

The next GST Council meeting will be held on September 29-30 in Goa.