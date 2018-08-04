App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council meet: Panel to be set up to resolve tax issues of MSME

A group of ministers will prepare a report after hearing all the problems of MSMEs including tax refunds, the council said in its 29th meeting in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has decided to set up a new panel to tackle taxation issues faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country.

Apart from discussing MSMEs, the GST Council announced that it will launch a pilot project to incentivise digital payments. A 20% cashback will also be available on digital payments through the Bhima App.

The next GST Council meeting will be held on September 29-30 in Goa.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #GST #GST Council meeting #Piyush Goyal

