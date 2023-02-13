 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council meet on February 18 unlikely to cover online gaming, appellate tribunal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

The GST Council has suggested decriminalising three separate offences, including tampering with tangible evidence, during their most recent meeting.

The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held in the national capital on February 18. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the summit, news agency ANI reported.

Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), was cited in the report saying the agenda for the upcoming meeting is not likely to include the much-anticipated report by the Group of Ministers on online gambling and the GST appellate tribunal.

On December 17, 2022, the GST Council held its 48th meeting through video conference.

The GST Council has suggested decriminalising three separate offences, including tampering with tangible evidence, in their last meeting. They deal with blocking or preventing an officer from carrying out his responsibilities, purposeful tampering with tangible evidence, and withholding information.