GST Council Meet - Live Updates: States seek to continue protected revenue provision

GST Council is meeting to deliberate on a range of issues, including GST compensation, the debate over rate rationalisation and other critical aspects. Moneycontrol will be tracking the developments closely to get you latest news and updates.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is chairing the 47th GST council meeting taking place in Chandigarh. Among various demands that can be discussed in the meeting is the demand of Indian states for status quo on two-year compensation. Putting gaming and casino industry under the 28 per cent tax slab is another agenda that can be discussed in the meeting.
GST Council Meet Live Updates | 47th meeting of #GST Council underway in Chandigarh
47th meeting of #GST Council underway in Chandigarh. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing periodical meeting that discusses rate changes and update new changes in GST law.
GST Council Meet Live Updates | States' compensation, easier e-comm suppliers' registration, tax tweaks on cards
- The 47th GST Council meeting that is currently underway is slated to discuss a host of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers.
- Further, the meeting of the Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, will also clear levying the highest tax of 28 per cent on online games, casinos and horse racing, besides, measures to curb tax evasion, especially devising ways to tackle high-risk taxpayers in GST.
- "The meeting is being chaired by Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharamanand many important decisions are expected to be taken at the meet," PIB Chandigarh tweeted.
(PTI)
GST Council Meet Live Updates | Chhattisgarh seeks extension of GST compensation for at least five years beyond June 30
India’s eastern state of Chhattisgarh has sought extension of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states for at least five years beyond the June 30 deadline. The state will present a proposal in the GST Council meeting to continue with 14 percent protected revenue provision, TS Singhdeo, Chhattisgarh’s cabinet minister for commercial tax said in a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the start of the meeting on June 28-29.
GST Council Meet Live Updates | GST Council Meeting Important for Simplifying GST for Taxpayers: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala says GST Council meeting important for simplifying GST-related procedures and removing hassles for taxpayers.
Good Afternoon and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the GST Council Meet chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman today, June 28, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, analysis and developments!