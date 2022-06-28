GST Council Meet - Live Updates: States seek to continue protected revenue provision

June 28, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

GST Council Meet Live Updates | States' compensation, easier e-comm suppliers' registration, tax tweaks on cards



- The 47th GST Council meeting that is currently underway is slated to discuss a host of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers.

- Further, the meeting of the Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, will also clear levying the highest tax of 28 per cent on online games, casinos and horse racing, besides, measures to curb tax evasion, especially devising ways to tackle high-risk taxpayers in GST.

- "The meeting is being chaired by Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharamanand many important decisions are expected to be taken at the meet," PIB Chandigarh tweeted.

(PTI)