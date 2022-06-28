English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 28, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

    GST Council Meet - Live Updates: States seek to continue protected revenue provision

    GST Council is meeting to deliberate on a range of issues, including GST compensation, the debate over rate rationalisation and other critical aspects. Moneycontrol will be tracking the developments closely to get you latest news and updates.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is chairing the 47th GST council meeting taking place in Chandigarh. Among various demands that can be discussed in the meeting is the demand of Indian states for status quo on two-year compensation. Putting gaming and casino industry under the 28 per cent tax slab is another agenda that can be discussed in the meeting.
    • June 28, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

      GST Council Meet Live Updates | 47th meeting of #GST Council underway in Chandigarh


      47th meeting of #GST Council underway in Chandigarh. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing periodical meeting that discusses rate changes and update new changes in GST law. 

    • June 28, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

      GST Council Meet Live Updates | States' compensation, easier e-comm suppliers' registration, tax tweaks on cards


      - The 47th GST Council meeting that is currently underway is slated to discuss a host of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers.

      - Further, the meeting of the Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, will also clear levying the highest tax of 28 per cent on online games, casinos and horse racing, besides, measures to curb tax evasion, especially devising ways to tackle high-risk taxpayers in GST.

      - "The meeting is being chaired by Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and many important decisions are expected to be taken at the meet," PIB Chandigarh tweeted. 

      (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 28, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

      GST Council Meet Live Updates | Chhattisgarh seeks extension of GST compensation for at least five years beyond June 30


      India’s eastern state of Chhattisgarh has sought extension of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states for at least five years beyond the June 30 deadline. The state will present a proposal in the GST Council meeting to continue with 14 percent protected revenue provision, TS Singhdeo, Chhattisgarh’s cabinet minister for commercial tax said in a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the start of the meeting on June 28-29.

    • June 28, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

      GST Council Meet Live Updates | GST Council Meeting Important for Simplifying GST for Taxpayers: Dushyant Chautala


      Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala says GST Council meeting important for simplifying GST-related procedures and removing hassles for taxpayers. 

    • June 28, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

      Good Afternoon and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the GST Council Meet chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman today, June 28, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, analysis and developments!

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.