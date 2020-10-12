Live now
Oct 12, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GST Council Meet LIVE Updates | Issues on compensation cess to be addressed by GST Council
Some states like Bihar want the issue of pending compensation dues worth over Rs 2 lakh crore to be settled at the earliest.
The 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is to meet on October 12 to achieve a consensus on the issue of borrowing to meet the compensation shortfall. As states are hard-pressed for finances to meet their expenditure, some states like Bihar want the issue of pending compensation dues worth over Rs 2 lakh crore to be settled at the earliest. Here are the latest updates on the matter:
GST Council Meet LIVE Updates | Agenda will be discuss the way forward
The single agenda 43rd meeting of the Council will discuss on the way forward, sources say. (Source: PTI)
GST Council Meet LIVE Updates | Discussions likely to be around suggestions given by opposition-ruled states
According to sources, The GST Council in its meeting on October 12 is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation. (Source: PTI)
GST Council Meet LIVE Updates | States want quickest resolution possible
GST Council Meet LIVE Updates | Issues to be resolved in upcoming meeting
After failing to resolve the stalemate over the borrowing options to meet the revenue gap in the previous Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, a settlement is now expected at the GST Council meeting scheduled on October 12. Read here for more.