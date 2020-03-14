GST Council meet | Hikes rate on mobile phones to 18%; textiles, footwear and fertilisers left unchanged

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council hiked the rate on mobile phones to 18 percent from 12 percent on March 14, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

In its meeting on March 14, the Council also gave relief to domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service providers. It has decided to bring parity with allowing 5 percent GST with full input tax credit (ITC).

The report added that the Council also decided to extend the deadline for filing the GST9R and GSTR9C for FY18-19 till June 30, 2020.

Filing will be mandatory for taxpayers over Rs5 crore of annual turnover, the report stated. While the earlier deadline was March 31, the turnover limit was Rs 2 crore.

The Council is said to have deferred the proposal of hiking the rates on fertilizers and footwear due to due to the current economic slowdown and impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also decided to defer the proposal of rate rationalisation on textiles, the report stated.

Sources told the channel that Nandan Nilekani made a detailed presentation to the GST Council and proposed a roadmap towards overhauling of GST Network to address glitches.

Nilekani assured the Council that all glitches will be sorted by January 2021, accommodating all proposed changes.

The GST Council took detailed review of IT glitches. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is said to have made a presentation on the IT challenges currently being faced.

